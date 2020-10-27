Health care on Orcas Island is again coming under the direction of Island Hospital.
The hospital signed an agreement with the Orcas Island Health Care District last week to run a clinic on the island.
“We are very excited about strengthening care on the island moving forward,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said.
Health care on Orcas Island has undergone many changes in the last few years, said Anne Pearson, the superintendent of the island’s health care district.
Island Hospital used to operate a clinic there but withdrew in 2016 when the existing model, subsidized by a group of donors, proved to be unsustainable, Hall said.
At that time, Orcas had no health care district from which to draw tax revenue. Providers were operating their own clinic, but it wasn’t sustainable on an island with only 5,500 year-round residents, Pearson said.
Having a health district means tax revenue that will help make the clinic financially viable, Pearson said.
“It’s been almost 20 years since we’ve had all our providers under one roof,” Pear said.
After Island Hospital left Orcas, the University of Washington took over. However, earlier this year, the Orcas health district put out a call for requests for proposals to run the Orcas clinic.
Island Hospital, which operates in a public hospital district covering Fidalgo, Guemes, Cypress and Sinclair islands, responded.
The conversation has been ongoing for several months, and the two groups signed the contracts last week, Hall said.
The Island Hospital clinic on Orcas will offer mainly primary care, but may have specialists who rotate onto the island, Hall said.
The transition means a “high level of care” for people of the island, Pearson said.
