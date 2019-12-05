Washington State Ferries is hosting two online community meetings to share information and connect with communities on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The ferries staff will present on updates about 2019 accomplishments and the next steps in the implementation of the ferries’ Long Range Plan, and viewers will be able to ask questions and provide comments.

The first session is 9 a.m. Saturday, and the second is 6 p.m. Tuesday — both will discuss the same information. The meetings are live, and able to be streamed by anyone with a device connected to the internet. Registration is required, and detailed instructions on how to join the meeting will be emailed after registration.

Earlier in the year, the Washington State Ferries had a turnout of over 500 attendees at 10 public meetings. Now, members of the public can participate in the meetings from an internet device.

Register at www.wsdot.wa.gov/Ferries/commuterupdates/pub_meetings.htm

