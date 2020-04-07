Restaurants need support through this
Please remember to support our restaurants who’ve fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.
So much of the magnificence of Anacortes is its vibrant downtown, and a large part of that is the restaurants who’ve been forced to shutter for the COVID-19 crisis.
With the money we did not spend on a canceled vacation, we’re attempting to spend the money on “to go” meals downtown in hopes of boosting business for the struggling restaurants – plus it’s fun. We find they’ve perfected “to go,” offering the same fine quality foods but meeting you at the curb with it.
If you’re able, please try to support our locals through this hard time so that they’ll still be here when this crisis ends.
Mary Picht
Anacortes
