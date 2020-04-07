The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping the doors to the Anacortes library closed, but staff is working to make sure its youngest patrons still have a connection to books and stories.
The library is hosting several online storytimes for children throughout the week.
Story times are at 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Youth Services Librarian Leslie Wilson said. Fellow Librarian Diana Farnsworth is also hosting an online pajama storytime at 6 p.m. each Thursday (an event that normally only happens once a month).
On the library’s YouTube channel, there are more instructional videos and resources for children at home, Wilson said.
A series of craft videos are being offered this week, as students are on their spring break from school, Wilson said.
The library staff members are doing what they can to reach out, even if it’s not quite the same as everybody being in the library, Wilson said.
“We want to connect as much as we can with our patrons,’ she said. “We miss them so much.”
A new interactive portion of that connection is the Tournament of Picture Books. With sporting events being canceled across the country, everyone missed out on most of March Madness, Wilson said.
So, the library is taking that spirit of sports competition and pivoting it into what they do best – books.
The staff pulled together several titles of the most popular picture books and created a bracket.
The books had to be popular, so most people would have already read them, since they can’t come in and check them out from the library, Wilson said.
Staff member Morgan White is providing sports commentary each week as the books are pitted against each other, Wilson said.
The bracket has been up for more than a week and is continuing to be narrowed down, Wilson said. Anyone can join in and vote in any round, even if they didn’t vote in the previous rounds.
Participants are also entered to win literary-themed prizes, such as gift cards to Watermark Book Co. and Pelican Bay Books.
In the end, one book will be named the Anacortes library’s 2020 Picture Book of the Year, Wilson said.
Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/220/Library
