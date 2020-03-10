Here are some local announcements related to COVID-19:
• Anacortes Senior Activities Center closes temporarily: The City of Anacortes announced that the Senior Activities Center will close indefinitely today based on recommendations of the Skagit County Health Department. Updates regarding the reopening of the center will be posted on the center’s website (http://seniorcenter.cityofanacortes.org), the center’s answering machine and its front door.
• Senior Activity Center special events are cancelled, including fundraising events (Wii Bowling Bash, The Bingo & Baked Potato Bar and March for Meals Bowling Bash). Also cancelled: the Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon, the Unconventional Runway Show and the Kevin Carroll Ukulele workshops and concert. Any events beyond April 4 will be considered as those event dates get closer
• Meals on Wheels: No changes were planned to the Meals on Wheels Program delivery schedule, the city announced. Daily hot meal delivery will continue Monday through Friday, and frozen weekend meals will continue as well, as long as staffing and volunteer capacity allows, the city reported.
• Congregate Lunch Program (In-House Lunch Service): The Congregate Lunch Program will be closed until further notice. Frozen meals are available for pick up. Arrangements can be made by calling the Senior Activity Center at 360-293-7473..
• The Anacortes School District cancelled many extracurricular activities (including sporting events, concerts, plays, etc.) from March 12 to April 12. That includes away games and any events to be hosted by community partners.
“We do not make this decision lightly,” Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in a press release. “We know how hard our students work and how much our community enjoys their talents. However, we feel this precaution is necessary to reduce possible exposure to our school communities. Anacortes School District sports practices, rehearsals, and school club meetings will continue to be held, as we view those as extensions of the school day.”
District officials are asking anyone who is sick to stay home.
• The Anacortes Public Library is suspending all storytimes and Wednesday evening programs through March.
• The Anacortes Association of University Women postponed its STEM awards night scheduled for March 12. Several other events in Anacortes have also been cancelled or postponed, including a concert with the Anacortes Arts Commission, a swap event with Transition Fidalgo and Lenten services at area churches.
• The Skagit Special Olympics has suspended all practices and activities until further notice.
• Saturday’s Dash and Splash Polar Plunge, an event hosted by the Anacortes Police Department and Special Olympics Washington, is postponed.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.