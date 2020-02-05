Feb. 5, 1920
One of the largest delegations to appear before the city council in some time was at the meeting Tuesday evening when members of the various churches that had joined the movement against dance halls entered a protest granting a license to Arthur Rogers for conducting dances in the Rose theatre.
About fifty men and women made up the delegation and several of them spoke in support of their contention that dance halls are a menace to the morals of a community and should not be tolerated.
Feb. 6, 1930
All the day shifts of the four Anacortes shingle mills are operating full blast this week, employing a total of 110 men and turning out approximately 780,000 shingles daily, with 26 upright shingle machines in operation.
Feb. 8, 1940
Residents of Anacortes are well read if records revealed this week by Miss Flaval Pearson, librarian at the Carnegie public library are any criterion.
During 1939 a total of 35,256 books were put out by the library to residents of the city, an average of slightly more than 5 books per person in the community for the year.
Records revealed that January and March of 1939 were the months in which reading predominated with 4,091 books being issued out during January and 4,006 in March.
Feb. 4, 1960
A variety of sickness — including one malady that is unidentifiable so far — is plaguing city schools and playing no favorites among adults either.
The mystery ailment is a rash that has been flickering through the entire area. District nurse Mrs. Charles J. Irvin said students here have been out of school for up to two weeks. It is highly contagious, she added.
Feb. 5, 1970
There was an unwritten law in the Old West that no one damage or destroy a water hole. Those caught were branded as the most despicable of characters and punishment was often more severe.
Today’s modern rest area might be compared to the water holes of yesteryear. They exist along Washington’s highways solely for the safety and convenience of travelers.
The modern-day vandals of Washington rest areas are no less deplorable or destructive than their earlier counterparts.
Feb. 6, 1980
Negotiations between the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union and the management of the Shell and Texaco refineries at March Point are at a standstill, despite contract agreements reached elsewhere.
Anacortes OCAW Local 1-591 offered contract proposals to both Shell and Texaco in meetings Wednesday, asking for a $1-an-hour wage increase, a fully paid medical plan and a $20 company contribution toward dental care insurance.
Texaco rejected the offer at the meeting, and countered with a proposal that the union rejected Thursday. According to Local President Frank Mann, the Texaco offer did not meet union demands.
