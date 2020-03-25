March 26, 1970 — SPRING AND EASTER ARRIVE IN ANACORTES — Many people feel that this is the time of the Easter bunnies but the American camera felt the newly arrived lambs on March’s point was timely. Tom Linvog, a sophomore at Anacortes High School, has been a busy herder the last few weeks when the arrival of nine new lambs increased the size of his flock. Out doing the feeding chores is his uncle Rob Evansm son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Evans.