April 1, 1920
Not until it was faced with the loss of the Anacortes Glassworks did the people realize the importance of this industry to the city and not for a minute after the conditions the company faced was there a thought of permitting the industry to be grabbed by some other town which offered fascinating inducements for it. And the proposition was put plainly up to the city through the Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday night, and the next day directly to the business men by a committee from the chamber.
April 3, 1930
Just before the witching hour of midnight, the city council last Tuesday evening by unanimous vote, with Councilman P. E. Olson the only absentee, adopted the Skagit river project for the extension of the city water system by tapping the Skagit river near Avon and bringing the new supply directly to the city through a 24-inch main, in addition to which there will be emergency facilities for the use of Whistle lake as a standby supply, with an industrial main of not less than 16 nor more than 20 inches diameter reaching the shore industries and the business district.
April 4, 1940
Upwards of $40,000 in building and repairs to Commercial avenue business houses are now underway or contemplated for the near future in the most active spring building campaign to be witnessed along the city’s main thoroughfare in the past ten years. These new improvements now underway in several parts of the avenue together with recent jobs completed will in every way modernize and freshen up the vital main portion of the avenue.
March 31, 1960
Householders will not have any difficulty identifying the takers of the 1960 Census of Population and Housing when they start their rounds on April 1, District Supervisor Robert E. McManus pointed out today.
Each census taker will be provided with a red, white, and blue identification card to be worn on the lapel. This card bears the seal of the Department of Commerce and the words “Census Enumerator, Official Credential” are printed across its face.
Persons purporting to be Census takers should be reported immediately to the local Census office.
April 2, 1970
The new five per cent retail sales tax became effective … April 1, 1970 in a total of 142 cities and 16 counties within the State of Washington which are imposing the local sales tax.
The increase in the sales tax will be felt throughout Skagit County as it is one of the 16 counties that began collecting the new tax … Anacortes is one of the 142 cities that will collect the new tax as well as Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and La Conner.
April 2, 1980
Disciplinary action against union members was the snag Monday as Texaco refinery workers voted to remain on strike.
Although the economic points of the contract between Texaco and the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union have been worked out, the company’s suspension of several refinery workers for alleged misconduct on the picket line is binding up an agreement.
Texaco would not discuss details of the disciplinary action, but Local 1-591 President Frank Mann said the company plans to suspend at least 10 workers and to fire at least one other.
