April 8, 1920
An alleged still containing 400 gallons of mash about ready to run was found in an isolated nook in the woods at Charles Spur, near Lyman, Monday night by Sheriff Charles Stevenson and his deputies. This makes three stills the sheriff has located in that vicinity during the last two weeks, he says. One still was discovered north of Hamilton and two at Charles Spur, near Lyman, according to the Sheriff.
Although the officials watched these stills faithfully for several days, they were unable to detect any person in that locality and finally abandoned the watch and destroyed the three stills.
April 10, 1930
John W. Philp, fourth assistant postmaster general, Washington, D.C., on March 31 ordered that the present Anacortes postoffice be re-leased for a term of ten years dating from September 1, 1930, at the contract award rental fee of $1,500 a year, and Postmaster Charles P. Stapp has been notified and directed accordingly.
The conditions of the lease include provisions that the postoffice building, at 719 Commercial avenue, originally built for postoffice use, and fully equipped by Postmaster Stapp, be heated by means of coal stoves and lighted by electricity throughout the term of the lease by the owner and lessor, Edwin P. Barker, at his own expense.
April 11, 1940
Census enumerators were in full swing this week. Approximately 50,000 in the seven northwest counties were contacted during last week, and in the same area 1,200 farms and 13,000 dwellings were listed on census records.
Enumerators in this county reported fine cooperation and a lack of resistance to any of the questions asked. Even the income questions have passed public inspection satisfactorily, it was said.
April 7, 1960
If and when Anacortes gets a new hospital, a Spokane architectural firm will design it.
The hospital board recently signed a contract with Whitehouse, Price and DeNeff of the eastern Washington city to do the plans of whatever is decided on.
Ben Driftmier Jr., attorney for the board, said terms of the contract give the firm the “standard percentage of cost.” Normally an architect gets eight per cent of cost.
The attorney added the board hopes to put some form of new hospital plan on the September ballot.
April 9, 1970
The wheels of an improvement project at the Scott Paper Co., Anacortes Plant are expected to start during the week of April, plant manager Dick Hoover announced last week. The complete project which was started in mid-June at a cost of $750,000 is to improve the quality of the pulp, save materials and to clean up the effluent water of the plant. Part of the project included the installation of two new pulp cleaners.
April 9, 1980
Olympia, Washington isn’t exactly Madison Square Garden.
But then, ambitions are allowed to change a bit over a 33-year period.
It was in the 1947 edition of “Rhododendron,” the Anacortes High School yearbook, that senior graduate and basketball star Duane Berentson listed his simple but sincere life’s ambition: to play basketball in Madison Square Garden.
This Sunday, just about 33 years later, Berentson will formally announce that he is a candidate for the governorship of the State of Washington.
