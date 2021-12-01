Nov. 30, 1911
Making their escape from the roaring flames, clad only in their underwear or night clothes, or with practically nothing at all, the crew of the steamer Vashon reached the Commercial street dock early Tuesday morning under thrilling circumstances and conditions which no one of them was anxious to undergo again. The steamer was completely destroyed by fire, the hull finally sinking off the Guemes island shore after burning to the water’s edge.
There is but one explanation of how the fire started, and that is that it was the result of spontaneous combustion.
Dec. 1, 1921
Fidalgo Island has the honor this year of raising the largest turkey heard of up to date in Skagit county, Theodore Haraldson of Burrows Bay bringing in one which tipped the scales at twenty-nine pounds. It was purchased by the management of the New Wilson Hotel and later was won by L. Torrant.
Dec. 3, 1931
Christmas is beginning to manifest itself in the store windows and the decorations of the outside of many of the business houses. … With only 18 days more to do your Christmas shopping, it behooves everyone to get out and shop early and be assured of the variety that is not always available when you wait until the last minute.
Dec. 4, 1941
Two Anacortes young people named Dennis and Lyla dumbfounded the postal department in Bellingham, Washington this week.
The two enterprising youngsters had sent cards to Santa Claus mailed on postage guarantee cards of the Union Printing Company of Bellingham. What caused consternation with the Bellingham post office was the request of Lyla who asked for a “hen that could lay eggs.” All Dennis wants is a Bible and an “army truck.”
Nov. 29, 1951
More than 16,000 California families can thank Leo Perkins for the Christmas trees which will adorn their homes late next month.
Perkins, who will have directed the shipment of nearly 16,600 fir to the southern state by Sunday night, is the supervisor of Anacortes’ newest industry. At his location on 29th and Commerical, the Anacortes man and a crew of four are putting the finishing touches to a third (train) carload of Christmas trees earmarked for sale somewhere in California. …
Trucks have been rolling into the 29th street lot since early November, unloading their cargo of douglas and white fir from Lopez, Friday Harbor, Langlie, Oak Harbor and Guemes — all for shipment out of state.
Dec. 6, 1961
City councilmen last night made public their stand on a zoning question which has troubled residents of South Commercial Ave. for some time.
Anacortesans who live or operate businesses on the section of Commercial Ave. between 20th and 28th streets have been concerned that the commercial character of this stretch of street is hazarded by a recommended change to residential zoning. This change in zoning … has the approval of the city planning commission. Consensus of the council, however, is that such a change would create a hardship for persons with existing businesses on that section of the street or for persons who own property there.
Dec. 2, 1971
Anacortes now has three new firemen as a result of provisions under the Emergency Employment Act of 1971, which provides federal funds to put unemployed persons to work and at the same time provide needed services to cities and counties. The employers under the program are units of general local governments and public agencies. … (The) federal government will pay 90 per cent of salaries for the firemen, with the city paying the other 10 per cent.
