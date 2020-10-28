Looking Back – Oct. 28, 2020

Oct. 29, 1970 – WITCHES, PUMPKINS TO REIGN SATURDAY – Jeni Troxel looks into the mythical, magical “Great Pumpkin” as if it will tell her what the future will bring. One thing for sure, Halloween always brings witches, pumpkins, ghosts and treats. Police Chief Pete Dragovich caution all motorists to watch for little “goblins,” and to drive carefully. Jeni’s picture was taken during a combination Investitue and Halloween Party from Brownie Troops Nos. 1175 and 1005 at Fidalgo School Monday.