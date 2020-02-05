On the one-year anniversary of the Low Vision Support Group held monthly at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center last week, ideas about how to make Anacortes more accessible and aware of challenges faced by low-vision residents were discussed.
For many who attend the group, seemingly innocuous things can present large challenges that can quickly become dangerous.
“Those sidewalk signs those businesses put out are deadly,” said Peggy White, a member with just peripheral vision remaining.
Anything blocking the sidewalk, be it a car not all the way pulled into a driveway or a business’s sandwich sign, are hazards for people who can’t anticipate their presence — not to mention out of compliance with ADA regulations and the Anacortes Municipal Code.
Tasks that may already be more difficult for seniors become increasingly difficult when vision is an issue, but that doesn’t stop people with low vision from living a normal life.
Within the group, some members are blind, some are slowly losing vision and some are preparing for an inevitable, diagnosed loss of vision; all share resources on how to live as independently and successfully as possible without full vision. It was started by Suzette Richards as a way to connect folks experiencing similar challenges. There had been an earlier iteration of the group some years ago, but had stopped meeting when Richards stepped in to bring it back.
Tom Horstman has optic neuropathy affecting both eyes.
“For a while I was afraid to walk down the street and come back,” he said. “I finally did it, I took my dog. As time goes, once you have what you have, you get used to it.”
Andy Arvidson and his wife Colette are two of the group’s members. Andy is blind; Colette is not. Together, they are highly involved in local and statewide groups providing advocacy, support and resources for people with low or no vision.
Andy is the president of the Skagit and Island Counties Council of the Blind and vice president of Guide Dog Users of Washington State.
There are things people don’t understand about people living with low vision. Namely, white canes, which are supposed to signal that the person using the cane is low vision.
“The white cane is not just for the user’s benefit, but for others’ benefit as well,” Andy Arvidson said. For example, if someone using a white is navigating a grocery store, shoppers may be more likely to give the user more room.
Colette said a slogan used for the white cane is “If you can see my cane, I can’t see you.”
For some, the white cane might not be what one thinks of when they think of navigating canes. They aren’t always long, thin canes that sweep along the ground. For some in the Low Vision Support Group, these are walking canes with strips of gleaming white tape wrapped around the top section, sometimes with red tape on the bottom section.
The more people become familiar with what a white cane signifies, the more accidents can be prevented, Andy said.
“People need to learn what a white cane is and how to respect it,” White said. “Especially in the grocery store, don’t run us down.”
