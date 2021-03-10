A man was found dead behind a restaurant Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street.
The Anacortes Fire Department responded to a call for a welfare check about 9:30 a.m. and the Anacortes Police Department also soon arrived.
The man was dead when first responders arrived, according to the police.
The police department’s detective unit will continue its investigation and a cause of death will be determined by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office.
