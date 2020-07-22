Mayor Laurie Gere is accepting applications for appointment to the Anacortes Planning Commission. The appointee will succeed Andrea Doll; the term is for six years.
Applications can be submitted at the city website. Deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Members of the Planning Commission are appointed by the mayor, by and with the consent of the City Council. The commission meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month or as needed. Meetings are being held remotely because of pandemic restrictions.
The Planning Commission assists in the initial development and amendment of the Comprehensive Plan, development regulations and other city plans through review, public hearings and community input and makes recommendations to the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.