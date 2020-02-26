Housing options, the fiber network and a community-focused budget are among the city’s top priorities in 2020, Mayor Laurie Gere reported to a nearly packed house at the State of the City address Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Regarding housing, Gere touched on zoning changes made in 2019, particularly the R-4 residential zone and its height bonus statute, currently under moratorium. The statute allows new construction to gain an additional floor, up to five floors, if 25% of units are under 600 square feet, the thought being they will be more affordable options.
“Right now we are having a conversation with the community regarding the R-4 height bonus moratorium,” Gere said.
She mentioned the lack of buildable land and how over the past 10 years the majority of new builds were for single-family homes. As a result, the city is running out of space. In 2018, 108 single-family residential permits were issued, but that number fell to 52 in 2019.
“Life has changed,” she said.
Adjustments made in 2019 to the development regulations include the R-4 height bonus, but also changes that remove some barriers for people who want to have Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on their property.
“Today we have almost exclusively single-family homes, and we need housing options,” Gere said. In 2019, 22 ADUs were permitted, up from 13 in 2018.
Gere recognized the Anacortes Family Center for its contributions to help with tough issues like homelessness and lack of affordable housing.
The recognition comes on the heels of Anacortes voting to approve a 0.1 of 1% sales tax increase to support affordable housing. It’s expected to generate enough to finance $6.5 million worth of new projects, Gere said. One of those projects may be include the Family Center’s proposed four-story, 20-unit complex with a childcare facility.
“The continued success of our city and our future depends on our ability to support the neediest in our community,” Gere said.
In the city’s effort to establish a fiber internet network, the Fiber Department has been working to regain footing after a series of delays. The goal now is to have 700 installations completed in 2020 and to have secured outside funding in 2021 as a stand-alone business, Gere said.
By 2022, it is expected that the department will begin to repay the city general fund loan used to get the project off the ground in 2019.
Budget goals include providing community enrichment, public safety, social services, essential services and enable community and economic development.
After 20 years, debt from building the Anacortes Public Library has been paid off in full, one year early. A $6.05 million bond on a 20-year term to fund a new library was issued in 2000 and paid off in December 2019, which will allow taxpayers to see an average of about $50 in annual property tax savings, Gere said.
The top sales tax producers include eating and drinking establishments, car sales, new construction and boat sales. Revenues from sales tax in 2019 exceeded the budget by 2.3%, Gere said.
Property tax, sales tax and utility tax comprise about 55% of the city’s governmental funds, which are used to support the police and fire departments, court system, planning and economic development, road maintenance and the parks.
The city’s overall cash position has increased 1.7% from 2018 to 2019, Gere said. Starting at the end of 2020, a large portion of cash reserves is planned to go toward early debt retirement.
This year, the public can expect to see an update to the Shoreline Master Program, an update to the critical areas regulations and a focus on communication with the public as part of ongoing projects from 2019 to 2020, Gere said.
A draft of proposed amendments to the Shoreline Master Program and a public open house is planned for March, with a goal of completing the update process by June, she said. The amendments will serve to update rules around shoreline uses, specifically to strengthen vegetation conservation and protect and improve shoreline habitat.
