When Anacortes artist Bill Mitchell died in 2019, he left behind a house full of memorabilia related to Anacortes history and to art.
When going through his things, brother Mark Mitchell said he found trunks of artwork and cartoons Bill Mitchell had created during his 69-year lifetime.
Though he is known primarily for the murals of historical figures located throughout the downtown area, Bill Mitchell also created fantastical drawings and cartoons, Mark Mitchell said.
“I thought people should see them,” he said. “He had his own style.”
Mark Mitchell also thought an interactive format would work well, especially with many people staying home more during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
So he worked with Chris Terrell at How it Works to create a coloring book of the images created by Bill Mitchell. There were so many in the sketchbooks that there is already a second book planned for next year, Mark Mitchell said.
Most of the pieces have a sense of humor and there are several themes and characters that Bill Mitchell created that show up throughout the book, including Barnacle Bruce, Crusty Gus and Diver Dave, as well as mermaids.
The mermaid on the cover was colored in by Mark Mitchell’s daughter Bethany.
The books are available now at How it Works, several other area businesses and at northwest-image.square.site/.
Half of the sale price will go to production of the books and the other half goes to upkeep of the Anacortes Mural Project. Roughly 140 murals created by Mitchell through the project belong to the city and are kept up by donations to the Anacortes Museum Foundation.
“People know Bill Mitchell’s art through his murals, but his illustration talent is just incredible,” Anacortes Museum director Bret Lunsford said.
Bill Mitchell always brought so much passion to history about Anacortes and to his artwork, Lunsford said. The coloring book is a way to share that passion with others.
