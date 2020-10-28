Elementary school music classrooms are usually filled with sound, whether it be drumming, recorders or young voices lifted in song.
These days, the classes are mostly silent as teachers look for ways to engage students from afar.
Tina Franulovich-Martin, who teaches at Fidalgo Elementary School, has been creating videos for her students from a variety of locations. She’s sung near cows, near miniature donkeys and with all kinds of backgrounds.
Her song choices are themed to where she is.
For some videos, she’s enlisted the help of fellow music teachers Julie DeYoung (Mount Erie Elementary School) and Octavia Schultz (Island View Elementary School).
All of them have faced the challenges of teaching an interactive subject remotely.
It requires a lot of guesswork and creativity as the teachers try to find ways to engage students, Franulovich-Martin said.
“We really need to think outside the box,” Schultz said.
The music teachers said they have also had to learn new skills they didn’t expect during this pandemic, particularly video shooting and editing. Part of that is just remembering to interact with the camera more and keep high energy, DeYoung said.
Editing is another challenge.
“We have to be a whole TV crew in one person,” Schultz said.
Many in-person activities just aren’t feasible for students at home because they don’t have the right instruments or the right setup, DeYoung said.
Teachers have to tailor their lessons to what can done at home, like finding a bowl that can be turned over to become a percussion instrument, Franulovich-Martin said.
Schultz has given assignments to have students make a recording of themselves singing about their favorite farm animals. For some, a recording will be about five seconds long. Others might go several minutes.
They always bring joy, Schultz said.
It can be difficult, when leading classes via video, to see how students are doing. Normally, classes would slow down or speed up based on how students are taking to the material and what they may need.
It’s now harder to tell if students are struggling, DeYoung said.
Most of the music class time is led via video and Zoom, though the teachers meet with students once a week or so. The students head back to classrooms soon. Then, all music will be led via video for students to watch when they have time.
The new schedule just doesn’t leave room for interactive music class, Franulovich-Martin said. The teachers will be providing a role with students at school, watching them when they are on break, but won’t be leading them in in-person music lessons.
Singing in groups is a high-risk activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are some bonuses that come with at-home learning, though. DeYoung said students have been able to show their pets or something from their home. It’s a little look at their lives they wouldn’t otherwise see.
It has also been fun to see parents get involved in the music lessons, Schultz said.
Some students described music class as their “happy place.” They are yearning for the things music can bring them, DeYoung said.
“It’s remote, but it’s still an important thing for them,” she said. “These videos and music bring joy and fun and creativity. And inspiration. We are all trying to make a lesson that will inspire them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.