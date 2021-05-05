Mark McKinney, a retired oil refinery mechanic, is the new manager of Marine Supply and Hardware in Old Town Anacortes.
McKinney succeeds Rick Sohn, who Saturday, May 1, 2021, after 34 years with the company.
Marine Supply and Hardware was founded in 1910 by Efthemios “Mike” Demopoulos. The Demopoulos family sold the building in 2014 to the Port of Anacortes and the business in 2017 to Lea Mayberry of Alley Cat Antiques.
Marine Supply and Hardware and other buildings on the block were placed in 2019 on the state’s Most Endangered Places list by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation.
