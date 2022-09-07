Rep. Larsen hears about Port of Anacortes plans during site visit
Buy Now

Anacortes Port Executive Director Dan Worra and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, talk about the port's upcoming plans during Larsen's visit on Jan. 5, 2022. The port is hoping for some federal assistance in moving forward with several projects in its modernization plan.

 Colette Weeks

The Port of Anacortes is expected to increase its tax levy by 1%, the same amount it does each year as allowed by state law, according to port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield.

The tax levy money is used for industrial land acquisition and development, improvement to public access areas and debt service, she said Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.