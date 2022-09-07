...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
Anacortes Port Executive Director Dan Worra and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, talk about the port's upcoming plans during Larsen's visit on Jan. 5, 2022. The port is hoping for some federal assistance in moving forward with several projects in its modernization plan.
The Port of Anacortes is expected to increase its tax levy by 1%, the same amount it does each year as allowed by state law, according to port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield.
The tax levy money is used for industrial land acquisition and development, improvement to public access areas and debt service, she said Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 1.
In 2022, the port's levy totaled about 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and brought in about $1.7 million for the port and its projects. That's about $95 a year for someone with a house valued at $500,000.
This year, that money is expected to go to feasibility studies for the marina fish market and the T Dock reconfiguration, as well as electric vehicle charging stations, stormwater improvements at the airport, site development and repayment of property purchases.
The total the port is spending from the tax fund is $3.2 million this year.
Next year, the levy should bring in $1.7 million, plus extra revenue from taxes from new construction. It expects to spend $1.3 million in tax revenues next year.
According to state law, ports can levy a tax of up to 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, Brownfield said.
The tax levy will be finalized during the port's budget process in November, port Executive Director Dan Worra said.
The revenue is used to help with job creation and with improving the area for the community, he said.
