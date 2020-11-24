Signs are posted in Anacortes offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Laynee Westbrook, the local woman who was last seen on Sept. 10 at the Chevron next to Swinomish Lodge & Casino.
Police Capt. Dave Floyd said the department’s detectives are working primarily on this case and, though the number of tips called in have slowed, “we are talking to a lot of people and throwing a lot of resources at the investigation.”
“This case is our primary focus,” Floyd said Monday. “We are going through the investigative steps and slowly making progress.”
Westbrook worked at Safeway and lived at San Juan Motel with her rat terrier, Precious, which also has not been seen since Sept. 10. Westbrook is described by her family as 41 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 120 pounds, with medium brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white sandals.
Family and friends raised money for the reward and have also organized searches, a march and a candlelight vigil.
Floyd said anyone with information about Westbrook’s whereabouts should call Anacortes Police, 360-293-4684 during business hours; the 911 dispatch center, 360-428-3211, after business hours; or the detective tip line, 360-299-1985, any time. The case number is 20-A06084.
