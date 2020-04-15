The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on jobs in Anacortes and Skagit County will be seen in the unemployment numbers that the state Employment Security Department releases in mid-May.
“It will be a slow reveal,” said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, Ph.D., the department’s labor economist for this region, referring to the virus‘s earlier effects on jobs in Snohomish and King counties.
“Prior to the arrival of coronavirus, the local economy was strong and steady,” Vance-Sherman said. Because of data collection, “Reflections of COVID-19 will not begin to show up in the unemployment rate and industry employment numbers for another month or two.”
The “Closed” signs in the windows of local businesses — and the growing number of jobless claims — provide some indication of what the full reveal will look like.
Skagitonians filed 3,230 new claims for unemployment benefits the week of March 29 to April 4, according to the latest data provided by the Employment Security Department. From March 22-28, 3,425 new claims were filed. From March 15-21, the number was 1,966.
In the weeks dating back to the new year, weekly jobless claims ranged from 112 to 268, according to data from the Employment Security Department.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order on March 23 that temporarily closed nonessential businesses and banned large gatherings in order to head off the spread of an acute severe respiratory disease.
Local restaurants turned to take-out and home-delivered orders to stay in business, and city and Chamber of Commerce officials have been working to connect local businesses with loan and grant programs to help them ride out the financial storm from the pandemic.
“In February, we were looking at a robust economy and record employment,” said economist James Young of the University of Washington’s Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies. “This was sudden. This was immediate. Right now, we don’t know how those jobs are going to shake out” once the pandemic ends.
Statewide, more than 170,063 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week of March 29 to April 4, according to the Employment Security Department – a 2,627% increase over the same period in 2019, and seven times more than the peak week during the 2008-09 recession.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, Employment Security paid out $79.4 million to 182,315 individuals across Washington, the department reported. Since the week ending March 16, the first big week of claims related to COVID-19 job losses, Employment Security has paid out nearly $150 million in benefits to Washingtonians.
“It remains critical that people stay home and stay healthy. That is paramount,” Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in the latest unemployment benefits report. “The increased utilization of unemployment insurance across the state demonstrates that more and more people are abiding by this order.”
LeVine added she expects to see a new surge of claims in the coming weeks as her department works to make it easier for Washingtonians to apply for unemployment benefits in addition to implementing the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program which will increase the number of workers who are eligible for unemployment benefits.”
Industry sectors experiencing the highest percentage increase of initial claims March 29 to April 4 statewide:
• Management of companies and enterprises, 270 initial claims (up 94% from the previous week)
• Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, 167 initial claims (up 86%)
• Transportation and warehousing, 4,625 initial claims (up 27%)
• Arts, entertainment, and recreation, 6,762 initial claims (up 25%)
• Wholesale trade: 6,008 initial claims (up 15%)
Industry sectors with largest decreases in the number of new claims:
• Construction, 24,394 initial claims (down 3,627 initial claims from the previous week)
• Retail trade, 20,508 initial claims (down 1,494)
• Health care and social assistance, 19,462 initial claims (down 803)
• Accommodation and food services, 18,017 initial claims (down 5,343)
