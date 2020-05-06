The 40th Legislative District’s state senator and representatives sponsored or co-sponsored 113 bills that were signed into law in the 2019-20 biennium.
Detailed bill information is available at https://app.leg.wa.gov/bi/billsbysponsor.
Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, cosponsored 32 bills that became law, seven of which she was the primary sponsor:
• SB 5918 provides whale watching guidelines in the Boating Safety Education Program.
• ESB 5937 requires commercial motor vehicles to have red stop lights and red or amber signal lights.
• SSB 5955 makes changes in how the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families manages a statewide system of care for children, youth and families.
• ESB 5958 allows public agencies to jointly conduct bidding, contracting and purchasing.
• SSB 6210 requires the state Department of Ecology to review and determine by June 30, 2024 whether safer and effective alternatives to copper-based anti-fouling marine paints are “feasible, reasonable, and readily available,” and if so sets a timeline for the phasing out of copper-based anti-fouling paints.
• 2SSB 6309 authorizes retail farm stores to participate in the Women, Infant and Children Farmers Market Nutrition Program, to make fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible to program clients.
• 2SSB 6528 outlines measures to decrease the number of derelict vessels in Washington’s waters, including the removal of high-risk boats and expanding enforcement of existing regulations.
Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, cosponsored 63 bills that were signed into law, among them seven of which she was the primary sponsor:
• SHB 1485 changes the title of state agency chaplains to religious coordinators.
• ESHB 1578 prohibits any oil tanker of greater than 125,000 deadweight tons from proceeding east of a line extending from Discovery Island light south to New Dungeness light without permission of the U.S. Coast Guard; and requires by Dec. 31, 2025 updated rules regarding tug escorts.
• ESHB 1849 changes the maximum length of tidelands leases for timber booming from 10 to 55 years.
• EHB 1996 creates a San Juan Islands license plate.
• SHB 2486 extends a tax exemption to the sale of electric marine batteries.
• ESHB 2551 allows Native American students to wear “traditional tribal regalia or objects of Native American cultural significance” at graduation ceremonies or related school events.
• SHB 2785 increases the membership of the state Criminal Justice Training Commission and requires representation from western and eastern Washington, a historically underrepresented community or communities, and an official from a federally recognized tribe.
Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, who was appointed in January to the position vacated by Jeff Morris, was sponsor or cosponsor of 18 bills that became law. He was the primary sponsor of HB 2587, which establishes a program for the designation of state scenic bikeways.
Among others: assistance to homeless individuals in obtaining state ID cards; extending existing tax exemptions and providing a financing option for affordable housing; and mitigating inequities in the health insurance market caused by health plans that exclude certain mandated benefits.
