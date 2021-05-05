State legislators from the 40th District — Sen. Liz Lovelett and Reps. Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel — will be available to the public via an online Town Hall meeting from 5-6 p.m. Thursday.
There are several ways to tune in: The event will be livestreamed on the House Democrats Facebook page and the House Democrats YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted to legislators in advance or during the event in the comment section of the Facebook pages.
The livestream will not appear on most of the platforms until the event begins. Viewers do not need a Facebook or Twitter account to view the livestream, and the video will be saved on YouTube, Lekanoff’s office reported.
