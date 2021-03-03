Brian Adams, county Parks and Recreation director, presented a three-part recommendation to the board on behalf of the Parks Advisory Board. Adams instead recommended a speed limit of 30 mph with signage at boat launches advertising the limit, as well as regular police presence during warmer months.
Almost all of the public comments centered on the use of personal watercraft, which many blame for the noise and speed disturbances, rather than other boating activities that would be affected by the speed limit.
Abby Jacobs said she has lived on the lake for 17 years and said the noise of personal watercraft is so loud that she rarely sits outside anymore.
Paul Baron, who also said he lives on Lake Erie, said it was unfortunate that the proposal was for a 5 mph restriction, as it would affect other boaters, and agreed the problem was mainly with personal watercraft users.
Eli Moore, who said his parents live on the lake, said a 5 mph would affect his and his friend’s recreational use on the lake, but said he supported a compromise of 30 mph.
A revised resolution on the matter will be heard later.
