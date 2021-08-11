The Anacortes Arts and Crafts Festival got its start in 1962, featuring a curated fine art show, a crafters area and a sculpture garden.
It might have been an unlikely event for what was mostly a lumber and fishing town at the time, but a steady crowd came through to admire the art, see crafters making items and add to their home collections, longtime volunteer Anita Luvera Mayer said.
“We wanted to introduce the community to the world of art,” she said.
In its first years, the festival showcased more than 100 artists and quickly grew to roughly 15,000 visitors, according to the Anacortes Museum.
Over the years, it continued to grow. By the 25th festival in 1986, organizers estimated 20,000 people each of the festival’s two days, according to an Aug. 6 Anacortes American article that year. The 30th anniversary brought in 65,000 people, according to another article Aug. 7, 1991.
In 1996, the festival dropped the “crafts” from its name and became the Anacortes Arts Festival in time for its 35th anniversary.
“The Anacortes Arts Festival (say it a few times, you’ll get used to it) went with the new name as a way of broadening the definition of arts. To celebrate all forms of art, the festival’s board of directors is no longer making a distinction between fine arts and crafts,” a July 31, 1996, Anacortes American article reads.
Today, the 60-year-old Anacortes Arts Festival fills more than 10 blocks downtown with vendors, food, music, creators and fine art and draws tens of thousands of people. Last year was the COVID-19 pandemic exception, with an all-online presence.
When it started, there was only one other arts festival in Washington — in Bellevue, Mayer said. That festival had already claimed the last weekend of July, marked as the least rainy week of the year. So, Anacortes grabbed the next weekend, the first weekend in August. Then Coupeville followed and claimed the weekend after that, she said.
The Anacortes Arts and Crafts Festival started under the leadership of Jack Papritz, who went to Europe and experienced salons in the street featuring art and culture. He was so moved by the events that he brought the idea back to Anacortes, Mayer said.
Papritz was key to getting the festival off the ground, aided by Maria Petrich, she said. Other volunteers from those early years included Mayer and her husband Jack, and Doug Burton, who died last week.
From the beginning, the festival took hundreds of volunteers to work, much like now, Mayer said.
The first festival featured wood A-frames outside of Burton Jewelers. Doug Burton would map out exactly where the art would go on the frames, Mayer said. He was very particular about the display.
After the first year of the festival, well-known artists started coming on as jurors, Mayer said. Being selected to be in the Anacortes show became a source of pride and an excellent addition to a resume, she said.
Each year, volunteers would hang the art on the A-frames for the weekend, when crowds would come through to view and experience the wok. The wood for the frames was donated by the Brown Lumber Co., Matt Brown said. Then, volunteers created the frames to hold the art at the lumber yard, he said.
The fine art show gave people a chance to potentially take a piece home, Mayer said. At the time, she and her family didn’t have much money, but they would save all year so they could buy something at the festival.
Now, she has a collection with more than 50 pieces in it.
Orville Chatt of Sedro-Woolley would bring his wares each year, she said.
“We would save all year, and there would be a line waiting to buy something from Orville Chatt,” she said.
Another jewelry vendor was Jana Cooper, who is still selling at the festival today, Mayer said.
Many things from those early days of the festival kept going in Anacortes. It helped craft Anacortes as an artistic destination, brought in new people — some of whom moved here — and helped bring a new level of arts appreciation to the fishing and lumber town, Mayer said.
An Anacortes art gallery was formed that ran for several years in different locations, as well as other galleries that came later.
“The impact has been exceptional,” she said.
When the festival began, the rules were that vendors who participated could only sell things they created by hand, Mayer said. Vendors would receive a discount for their space if they were to demonstrate an art piece in progress, Mayer said. Many offered hands-on experiences for young visitors, such as the chance to weave a small piece of cloth or fire clay pots.
The fine art show was held outside for a few years, but that changed after the year it rained. As the water fell, volunteers raced to the show and began removing pieces from their displays and storing them where they could. They called the manager of the local J.C. Penney and got them to open the store to provide more storage space, Mayer said.
After that, the fine art portion of the event moved inside.
Mayer was involved in the festival directly for about 20 years. Her father was an Italian immigrant who taught her early that she should give back to her community. For her, finding a way to do that through art was the best way to do so.
She talked about when she first started volunteering for the festival and helped run pieces of art from their storage space at Burton Jewelers down to the frames to be placed. She heard the art jurors talking about why they selected certain pieces and why others didn’t work.
“It was the best art education I could ask for,” she said.
Brown, a photographer whose family helped with the frames at the original festival, would go on to be a display artist at the festival from the mid-1970s to mid-’80s.
He stopped having displays at the festival after he picked up more commercial jobs but said he missed talking to all the people.
“We made a lot of friends that were other craftsmen,” he said.
He said he’s impressed by the work the festival is doing to bring in money to help pay for scholarships and grants in the community.
“They are doing a lot of good,” he said.
