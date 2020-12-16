A 93-year-old woman died Monday from injuries received when she was struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Commercial Avenue at 22nd Street.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Police Capt. Dave Floyd said. The State Patrol is investigating because the crash resulted in a fatality, he said.
The woman, who used a walking stick, was in the middle of the crosswalk about 3:30 p.m., Floyd said. The motorist was driving west on 22nd Street and turned left onto Commercial Avenue, heading south. The impact from his vehicle knocked the woman to the ground.
She had an injured ankle and shoulder and scrapes on her face and was conscious and talking to medics at the scene and at Island Hospital, Floyd said. But she also had internal bleeding and was flown to Harborview Medical Center.
At 7:30 p.m., the Anacortes Police Department was notified that she had died, Floyd said.
Identities of the victim and driver have not been released.
