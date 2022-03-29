Pandemic-related hospitalizations are down again at Island Health.
In fact, there were no inpatients at the hospital being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday.
The organization also continues to see a decline in the number of people testing with symptoms, and the infection’s positivity rate continues to fall, CEO Elise Cutter said.
So far, the removal of the state’s masking mandate on March 12 has created no spike, she said.
Between Monday, March 21, and Monday, March 28, one person was admitted with COVID-19. The hospital also saw six new positive cases in that time out of 101 people tested.
The state Department of Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 across Skagit County for the five days running March 20-24.
From March 20-24, the Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths and three new hospitalizations in Skagit County.
For now, Island Health plans to leave its restricted visitor policy the same, Cutter said. It will evaluate at the end of April.
The policy was more generous than other neighboring organizations in the last several months, Cutter said. Essentially, everyone is allowed one support person, though those who are under 18 and people in Labor and Delivery get an extra person.
Masks are still also in use in every part of the hospital, as required by Gov. Jay Inslee, Cutter said.
The hospital is also continuing to use pre-procedural COVID-19 testing, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.