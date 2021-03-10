More pieces of the new A Dock are coming together, Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra told the Board of Commissioners last week.
The finger floats have arrived, and the last pilings are driven into the ground, he said.
Up next is putting in place all the electrical and pump-out systems needed at each dock. Then, tenants will be able to move back to the A Dock.
Also at the meeting, Worra and the commissioners looked ahead at the next round of capital projects.
The commissioners are submitting ideas and proposals for new projects now, which will be reviewed by staff over the next couple months. On May 13, the commissioners will meet for a study session to review all the projects and prioritize the ones they want to see done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.