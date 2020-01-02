A lot of local decisions made in 2019 will bear fruit in 2020.
Here’s a look forward at some of what residents can expect to see take place this year.
40th Legislative District
• New House member: Members of the Skagit County Commission, San Juan County Council and Whatcom County Council will appoint someone in January to the state House of Representatives from the 40th District. The appointee will complete the term being vacated by Jeff Morris, who resigned effective Jan. 6 to focus on his new job with a global smart-tech company.
City of Anacortes
• Sales tax vote: Anacortes residents will vote Feb. 11 on a sales tax measure to fund affordable housing. If the 1/10th of 1 percent tax is approved, it will help fund construction of affordable housing by the Anacortes Family Center and Anacortes Housing Authority. The other revenue would come from a state share of sales tax revenue being made available for affordable housing programs.
• Tall buildings: The Anacortes City Council will tackle issues related to the building-height bonus in the city’s development regulations. The height bonus allowed a developer to apply for permits for a five-story apartment building at 18th Street and O Avenue, within a neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story homes, in exchange for including smaller apartments. In response to public concerns, the council established a bonus-height moratorium in the R4 zone so it can study the impacts of tall buildings on established residential neighborhoods.
• New roundabout: A traffic roundabout should be completed by April 1 on Oakes Avenue at the entrances for the Clearidge and San Juan Passage neighborhoods.
It will have stamped-brick pavement and a landscaped center that may feature art. Crosswalks will be installed, featuring blinking yellow safety lights that can be activated by pedestrians. The roundabout will cost about $1.27 million, with $900,000 covered by a federal grant and the remainder by local matching funds using transportation impact fees.
• Pool and community center: The city and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District will consider combining efforts to build a new aquatic and community center.
Lack of funds raised to help offset the cost of a proposed $28.4 million, two-pool aquatic and fitness center compelled the pool district to hold off on asking voters to approve a bond measure to fund the remainder of the cost. Instead, it is talking with the city, which has proposed building a youth community center at an estimated cost of $9 million. Like the pool, the city hoped to raise private funds to finance it. Some officials hope combining the projects will bring them to fruition.
• Plastic-bag ban: A ban on thin-film plastic bags shoppers use to tote goods from store to car to kitchen will take effect in May. The City Council voted in November to ban plastic shopping bags in the city limits to reduce plastic waste. The ordinance allows stores to charge a fee of 10 cents for a paper bag requested by a customer. The fee is mostly intended to compel shoppers into using reusable bags, but will also help stores recoup the costs for paper bags, which cost more than thin-film plastic bags. Stores can still distribute plastic shopping bags of 2.25-mil or greater thickness; those bags will also carry a 10-cent fee.
Port of Anacortes
• Reconstruction of A dock: Reconstruction of A dock at Cap Sante Marina will go out for competitive bidding in late winter/early spring, with work beginning in November, Port Executive Director Dan Worra said. The project will cost about $6 million, he said. A dock was built in the 1960s and expanded in the 1980s and ’90s. Commercial vessels, whale-watch boats and Arrow Launch are among those that tie up there.
“The infrastructure is breaking down, there is insufficient power and the boats have outgrown it,” Worra said.
• Environmental cleanup: The environmental cleanup of the Quiet Cove uplands, near the Soroptimist Thrift Store, will take place from June to September, Worra said. Cleanup is expected to cost $5 million; fuel was formerly handled at the site.
“The upland interim action cleanup area is approximately 0.75 acres,” according to Brenda Treadwell, the port’s director of Planning, Properties & Environmental. “In terms of volume, we’re looking at excavating approximately 1,500 – 3,000 cubic yards of overburden before reaching the approximately 8,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil. The excavation depth varies from 7 feet to 14 feet below ground.”
Anacortes School District
• New superintendent: The School Board plans to hire a new superintendent by the end of February. Interviews with finalists for the job will be interviewed on Feb. 22; the interviews will be open to the public. At the end of the school year, outgoing Superintendent Mark Wenzel and his family will move to Singapore, where he will become superintendent of an international school.
Samish Indian Nation
• Cannery Building: The Samish Nation will by mid-year consolidate its Health and Human Services programs in the Cannery Building adjacent to Seafarers Memorial Park, Samish Nation General Manager Leslie Eastwood said Dec. 19. Samish Nation bought the west half of the building in August 2018 and moved some of its programs there. It bought the east half last fall.
Swinomish Indian Tribal Community
• New homes: The Swinomish tribe will build a 50-lot planned unit development of single-family homes and a 15-unit apartment building, Chairman Brian Cladoosby said Dec. 20.
• didgwalic Wellness Center: Expansion of the wellness center will be completed in 2020, boosting the client count to 500. The center provides outpatient treatment services, primary medical care, mental health counseling, gambling counseling, medication-assisted therapies, DUI deferred prosecution, shuttle transportation, on-site child care, and case management and referrals.
