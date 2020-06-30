Four women from Anacortes recently received scholarships to continue their college education next year from the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women.
Erin Huffstodt was accepted into the University of Washington design program with a concentration in industrial design.
Karen Looney-Patterson is pursuing an environmental conservation certificate at Skagit Valley College and intends to eventually become a wildlife biologist.
Hannah Lea is a sophomore at the University of Washington. She is majoring in biochemistry and hopes to get her doctorate to become a pediatric oncologist and oncology researcher.
Katheran McCarroll graduated from the University of Washington in 2018 with a degree in community, environment and planning. Next year, she will complete a master’s degree in teaching with an emphasis in elementary science and environmental education.
Each year the Anacortes branch of AAUW offers $2,000 and $1,000 scholarships to local women who are continuing their college studies.
