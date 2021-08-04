An earthquake off the Washington coast could send a tsunami as high as 18 feet toward Anacortes at a speed of about 23 mph, inundating lower elevation areas for more than eight hours.
That’s according to the state Department of Natural Resources, which bases its modeling on evidence of past tsunamis that have occurred along the Pacific Coast and in the Salish Sea region.
When a tsunami forms, getting to higher ground is critical. The state has been working to give area residents advance warning.
The Washington coast has 122 tsunami warning sirens that have been installed since 2005, and the state Emergency Management Division recently completed the statewide tsunami siren network with the installation of 50 new tsunami sirens, including 11 in Skagit County.
New sirens were installed on the Swinomish reservation at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, Swinomish Tribal Fish Co. and Shelter Bay Marina; at the Samish Indian Nation-owned Fidalgo Bay Resort; and in Anacortes at the city wastewater treatment plant, the skate park and Skyline Marina. All sirens in the state’s All-Hazard Alert Broadcast, or AHAB, system will be tested at noon on the first Monday of each month.
According to the Emergency Management Division, the sirens fill critical gaps in the state’s tsunami warning infrastructure. The sirens are intended to alert people on or near the beach who may not have access to other official alerting methods via radio, TV or smartphone. The Emergency Management Division recommends residents invest in NOAA weather radios to hear tsunami alerts while inside their homes.
“This life-saving project brought together state agencies, tribal, county and city emergency management as well as other important stakeholders to ensure Washington’s coastal communities can be alerted in the event of a tsunami warning,” Maximilian Dixon, geologic hazards supervisor for the state Emergency Management Division, said in a news release announcing the new sirens.
Dixon said the state’s attention now will be to improve tsunami evacuation route signage, as well as working with local officials on vertical tsunami evacuation structures.
According to the Emergency Management Division: If you hear a tsunami siren or you receive a tsunami warning through your smartphone, TV, radio, or other alerting method, immediately follow the closest tsunami evacuation route inland or go to high ground. This is your warning that a tsunami is approaching and you need to evacuate the inundation zone as soon as possible.
If you are on the coast and you feel ground shaking, drop, cover and hold on to protect yourself. When the shaking stops, immediately follow the closest tsunami evacuation route inland or go to high ground. Do not wait to hear a tsunami siren or to receive an official tsunami alert — the shaking is your warning that a tsunami may be on its way.
To learn more about the AHAB tsunami siren network and how you can prepare yourself and your loved ones for a tsunami, go to www.mil.wa.gov/tsunami.
