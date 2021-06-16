Construction has begun on what will soon become more affordable housing units and childcare space as part of the Anacortes Family Center campus.
“This will change lives,” Mayor Laurie Gere said. “This will mean hope for all.”
The center broke ground on the project along with stakeholders representing the city, county and state, Island Hospital, the Anacortes School District and the Boys and Girls Club of Skagit County, at a celebration June 9.
The four-story building will have a place for childcare on the ground floor.
There is a need for childcare here, center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. The community has made that very clear, as have the families getting help from the Family Center. The goal with this building has always been to provide a place for childcare.
The project at the center is making strides to help people find housing security, which has been especially difficult in Skagit County, Gere said.
It brings together people who are willing to put in the work, roll up their sleeves and get to work, she said.
“They are working to build the future we all want,” she said.
The project was funded in large part by the affordable housing sales tax that was passed in February 2020. The voter-approved one-tenth of 1% sales tax increase has meant roughly $3 million for the Anacortes Family Center’s newest project, Johnson said.
The project was also funded in part by a $450,000 grant from Skagit County, county Commissioner Ron Wesen said. The commissioners wanted to help fund this project for a couple reasons, the first being the dire need for both affordable housing and childcare in this community, Wesen said.
Skagit County has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the state, he said.
Projects like this are why he is also looking at implementing a countywide one-tenth of 1% sales tax to help with affordable housing, he said.
Many workers in Anacortes are unable to find places to live here that they can afford, Johnson said. Affordable housing is trying to keep those people, such as caregivers and workers at Island Hospital, living in the community where they work.
Johnson said this project would not be possible without community support and assistance at the state and city levels.
“I am beyond awestruck,” he said.
Many of the people who worked on this project, including Architect Mike Underwood with Underwood & Associates and Civil Engineer Darryl Herringstead, donated their time, Johnson said.
The team at Quantum Construction is also great to work with, Johnson said.
Coming together like this means the community is better for everyone, Family Center Board President Leona Bratz said.
She also thanked the staff at the center who have done so much to help community members break the cycle of homelessness for themselves and their children.
“They are so dedicated to this work and to the community at large,” she said.
The new apartment building is in addition to other affordable housing units the center opened last year.
The Anacortes Family Center started with its nine-apartment emergency shelter in 2009. That shelter, is constantly full, with a waitlist, and offers help to women and families for 60-90 days.
In 2017, the center opened its transitional housing building, with nine more apartments, for residents who needed a little longer time to get on their feet. People can stay in those apartments for up to two years.
In early 2020, the center opened its next building, full of affordable housing units for those who qualify. Rent on those apartments goes to help pay for center upkeep and operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.