With votes added on both sides, the gap between Matt Miller and Ryan Walters in the run for the mayor of Anacortes widened a bit more after the fourth round of ballot counting on Friday.
As of Friday, Miller is leading Walters by 169 votes, 24 more than the Thursday count. The first count on Tuesday had left just eight votes between them, though Miller has led each day so far.
After Friday’s count, the total was 3,884 for Miller vs. 3,715 for Walters.
An estimated 4,800 Skagit County ballots remain, and the next batch of results is set for release at 5 p.m. Monday.
The election certification date is Nov. 23.
Ballots continue to be counted in the other races, as well, though the mayor’s race is the closest in Anacortes.
For City Council, incumbent Bruce McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan 4,018 votes (60%) to 2,693 votes (40%) for Position 5.
Amanda Hubik is leading for Position 4, with 3,767 votes (53%) to Jeff Graf’s 3,296 votes (47%). Either would be new to the council, replacing a seat vacated by mayoral hopeful Miller.
Meredith McIlmoyle is leading Celese Stevens for School Board Position 1, with a total of 5,397 votes (60%) to 3,510 votes (39%).
In Position 2 for the School Board, Diana Farnsworth is leading Erik Schorr with a total of 5,187 votes (58%) to 3,740 (42%).
For the Port of Anacortes, Jon Ronngren has 6,0871 votes while write-in candidate Mary LaFleur has earned 932 votes.
Incumbent Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis is also far ahead with 8,197 votes to Doug Pratt’s 1,006. Pratt withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center maintenance and operation levy is passing with 6,042 yes votes (68%) to 2,835 no votes (32%). The levy will replace the current one that pays for much of the facility’s operational needs.
Christine Mathes is also winning her commissioner seat with 4,359 votes to James Mitchell’s 1,355. Mitchell decided to withdraw from the race, but his name still appeared on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.