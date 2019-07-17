Anacortes City Council members could vote next week on updated development rules for the city.
“We’re in the final stretch,” Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said Monday as the council began its final review of the proposed updated Development Regulations and Zoning Map.
The final update will be presented for consideration on Monday, July 22, Marcia Hunt of the city attorney’s office said. If approved, the update would take effect on Aug. 5, she said.
Major residential development changes include:
• Smaller lot sizes in some areas to allow for construction of more single- and multifamily homes.
• Cottages of up to 1,200 square feet positioned around common open space.
• Use of accessory dwelling units (like mother-in-law suites) of up to 900 square feet as long-term rentals, with the requirement that the property owner lives on site.
• An easing of building height limits in exchange for 25 percent of apartments or condos of up to 600 square feet as affordable housing.
Among the commercial development standards in the update:
• Frontage design, fencing, landscaping, retaining walls and signage, all intended to improve street appearance.
• Small entry plazas and wider sidewalks in commercial areas.
• Stormwater features that are artistic or ornamental in design.
• “Green” walls or roofs.
• Murals, mosaics and sculptures that are part of the public landscape.
“It’s going to provide for a much more friendly landscape for the community, a much more livable community,” city Planning Director Don Measamer said in an earlier interview.
Also proposed is a new zone, called Marine Mixed Use, that would ease restrictions on waterfront property owned by Merlino Jones Brothers Properties. MJB wants to build a hotel and event center on its 28 acres of waterfront land east of Q Avenue from 22nd to 17th streets.
Land zoned Commercial Marine in Skyline and near the Washington State Ferries terminal would be rezoned Marine Mixed Use, allowing for development of townhouses and live-work units, offices, indoor/outdoor recreation, restaurants and retail of less than 25,000 square feet.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.