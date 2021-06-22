The Class of 2021 experienced a very different senior year — most of it at home — due to COVID-19, yet found ways to excel, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
Life threw the students quite the curveball, forcing them to separate from each other and interrupting many of the traditions they expected for their last year of high school.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how you rose to its challenge,” he said.
Irish encouraged the students to continue to invest in themselves and to keep pushing forward. Life is defined not just by success but how people react to adversity and negativity in their lives, he said.
Class president Zoie Schwartz compared the students’ growth through life to the hermit crab, which eventually outgrows its shell and finds a better fit. That necessary growth can be stressful and dangerous for the crabs. The shell had been its comfort and shield to the world, she said.
The Class of 2021 started in elementary school, playing together and forming new friendships.
“We grew out of our first shell as we started to learn more about the world,” she said.
What followed was the awkwardness of middle school, which was also when the students started to form new opinions and express themselves.
Their next milestone was Anacortes High School, where they grew and thought more about their future.
For most of their youth, the students have focused on what milestones were coming up, but it’s OK not to follow a specific path now, Schwartz said. The graduates can take time on the backroads and try out new shells as they figure out what they want to do in their lives.
Along the way, they will face hardships, opportunities and events that will challenge their way of thinking, she said.
The evidence of growth in life is the “litany of shells left behind as we each evolved into something new and many more to crawl into in the future,” Schwartz said.
“This chapter is closing, but a new one is beginning,” she said.
Triumphs and failures
Student speaker Jonah Umayam was chosen by his classmates. He used humor in his speech, talking about the life skills students have learned through experiences such as creating a project an hour before presenting it to the class and working up the courage to approach a crush at a school dance.
Now that the students are graduating, when they fall, their moms may not be waiting with an ice pack.
“So you will drive yourself to a drugstore and buy a Bandaid with your adult money,” Umayam said.
As the students grow, they will experience triumphs they will never forget and failures they wish they could, he said.
“You have gone through Hell, and you can overcome anything,” he said.
Virtues of valedictorians
The valedictorians — students who maintained a 4.0 grade-point-average for seven semesters in their high school career — also joined together on a speech about the virtues that have helped them during their lives and that will continue to help them moving forward. Nine of the 10 valedictorians, except one who chose not to speak, took on a different virtue during the speech.
Among them were Joey Keltner, who talked about purposefulness. A purposeful life has meaning and is something to be proud of, she said.
Brigid Mack talked about perseverance, which is critical to success in school and life.
“We have all persevered and should be proud,” she said.
Ziming Lei Lin talked about how bravery helped get him through high school. His English skills were not yet sharp when he started, but bravery helped him face the challenge.
Christian Managan talked about magnanimity or self-confidence. He took on challenges as if he had already succeeded, which led to success, he said.
“People asked me what I would do if I didn’t get valedictorian,” he said. “I guess we’ll never know.”
Matthew Lujan talked about self-discipline as a key to success. He also called out another student who had given him the competition he needed to continue to strive to be better.
Hunter Berard talked about the value of ambition. He strove for years to be a great baseball player. Even though that didn’t work out, he said the process taught him the value of striving to be better.
Heidi Vandyk talked about optimism. Approaching failure as an opportunity to learn really changed her perspective.
“The only thing I can do is my best,” she said.
Megan McKenna talked about service. Helping others can bring great joy, she said. She encouraged her fellow students to find a way to serve, be it to a community or to a cause.
“Put the needs of others before your own,” she said.
Graham Quitno talked about kindness and how his time in Anacortes showed him just how kind people can be.
“Life is difficult, but nobody should have to face it alone,” he said. “It’s important to help each other.”
Kindness can be given without expecting anything in return, Quitno said.
Also addressing the students was their Principal Kecia Fox, who is leaving the district as this school year ends.
She encouraged the students to reach out to those people who have help them build foundations of their success and championed their dreams.
That idea of coming together is even more important this year as the students continue to face hardships, Fox said.
“Today, we celebrate you,” she said.
