As the students of the Anacortes High School Class of 2021 walk onto the football field at Seahawk Stadium, cross the stage and receive their diplomas this evening, it will be the first time the entire class is in the same place during their senior year.
With starting the year in a completely remote setting, trying to pull off some drive-thru events and finally going back to school two days a week, the senior class has had a year like no other.
“It has been a wild ride,” said senior Joshua Ocampo, an athlete and scholar who will study mechanical engineering at University of Washington-Bothell next year.
The class of 2021 has seen a lot of change in its four years. It is the last group of students to have attended classes both at the old high school building and the new one. Construction was taking place on campus during most of their high school experience, and then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many of the traditional events of their junior and senior years.
It doesn’t feel like an actual school year has passed, senior Megan McKenna said.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said McKenna, a valedictorian, editor of the yearbook and four-year athlete who will attend Baylor University on a full-ride Army ROTC scholarship next year.
Part of the disjointed feeling is because school events and things were canceled for so long and things are just opening back up, senior Allie Perez said. Things feel like “we shoved senior year into one month,” she said.
Perez, the president of the Associated Student Body, the editor of the Seahawk Journal and valedictorian, will study journalism and communication next year at the Anglo-American University in Prague.
Even with all the changes, things turned out OK, students said.
“It definitely hasn’t been as bad as I expected,” Perez said.
When COVID-19 cases started climbing in the winter and plans to return to school were delayed, she started to lose hope. Then, students were able to return in February.
Allowing students a couple days a week at school made all the difference, Ocampo said.
“When we got to come to school, we got to see people we hadn’t seen in almost a year,” he said.
Perez led the ASB this year and said teen leadership tried to put on drive-through events for students, which were sometimes successful and sometimes not.
Joey Keltner was homeschooled until junior year, attended school at AHS from August to March and then did Running Start through Skagit Valley College this year. She said there was another positive from this experience.
“We definitely missed out on a lot of high school experiences, but it has been really good for my education, too,” she said. “I’ve gotten to experience a lot of different ways of learning.”
Abby Schnabel said she is so grateful for teachers who made the effort to engage and motivate students when things were hard and everyone was isolated. The valedictorian, athlete and class officer will attend Yale University next year on a full-ride Air Force ROTC scholarship to study political science and economics.
The hardest thing this year has been being separated from each other, Sara Kumar said. As students returned to school, their class was split into two groups, so the class didn’t see half of their fellow students at all during the school year.
“I couldn’t be around a lot of my friends all year,” she said.
Kumar served as a student representative on the Anacortes School Board, swam for the school and was the vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America. Next year, she will study engineering at the University of Washington.
As the school year comes to a close with graduation today, Kumar said she is glad that the district was able to host events this spring. The last few weeks of school have been packed with senior recognition nights nearly every night, with the district honoring scholarship recipients, athletes, top students and more. A parade Tuesday allowed students to ride down Commercial Avenue to the cheers of friends and family on the sidewalks and banners hung along Commercial showcase the smiling faces of all graduates in Anacortes this year.
The district is working to make sure the seniors feel appreciated and recognized, Schnabel said.
Sports, canceled for many of the first months of school, also happened this year, which was a blessing, Schnabel said.
Keltner has played volleyball and tennis for AHS every year (even when learning at home) and said she is grateful for the chance to be a part of sports teams this year. Volleyball, especially, was a great way to come back together after more than a year of being unable to play sports, Keltner said. She will take her love of volleyball with her next year when she plays at Gordon College in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.