Each December, the halls at Anacortes High School fill with cheerful activities in the spirit of the season.
This year, the school is staying dark and quiet, but the Anacortes Student Body leaders are working to make sure everyone can still find that holiday fun and connect with their fellow students.
“We are trying to spread some holiday cheer with each of our activities,” said ASB Vice President Jessica Augustoni.
School is stressful, and social interaction helps students get through that. That’s not happening in person this year, so the ASB officers wanted to find alternatives.
“Our main goal is to keep students as woven together as we can,” ASB Secretary Amy Aggergaard said.
She is leading a group that is hosting a Christmas cookie decorating contest.
Until Dec. 25, students can decorate cookies and submit photos. The student body will vote on favorites between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
ASB leaders are presenting several cheerful programs this year, including the annual delivery of Candy Grams.
The candy canes with notes from classmates are still being delivered but will be mailed instead of hand-delivered.
Order forms are being sent to students who want to send Candy Grams.
Teja Rasmussen, the ASB business manager, is helping lead a BINGO board program for the student body. Anyone who wants to participate can check a list of items off on their BINGO board to earn a prize.
Some items are holiday-themed, such as taking a picture with a holiday drink from Penguin Coffee or posing with holiday food or some fall foliage. Others are Anacortes-centric, like walking or driving the Washington Park loop and posing with the tree at the top.
The class is also collecting student stories of various holiday traditions to be shared on the ASB Instagram page.
The goal is to bring inclusiveness to the season, Rasmussen said. ASB leadership wants everyone to be able celebrate each other’s traditions and holidays.
The team is also pulling together a map of the best-decorated houses in Anacortes, ASB President Allie Perez said. Her hope is to create a comprehensive driving guide for students and their families.
Even though the holidays look different this year, lights and decorations can bring cheer for people, she said.
“I know it will for me,” Perez said. “This is an alternative for some of those things I always look forward to.”
Also on the map, the students hope to feature some local businesses who are selling cocoa, so people can stop by for a warm beverage as they go about their tour.
Perez said she’s still working out how the map will be completed and shared.
This year has brought a lot of challenges. In addition to events being canceled, many students are “Zoom-ed out” from all the screen time, Perez said, referring to the Zoom online platform that many rely on to stay in contact with others.
When the ASB hosted a drive-thru Trick or Treat event earlier this year, people told Perez that they hadn’t seen other people in-person in three months and that it was fun to see everyone.
“That makes it worth it,” she said.
But there have also been new opportunities.
Rasmussen said the group is learning to be flexible.
“It’s allowed us to be more creative than we would be normally, Augustoni said.
