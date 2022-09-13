Smoky skies
The view from Mount Erie Sunday shows the smoky haze settling over the area on the south end of Fidalgo Island.

 Briana Alzola

Air quality continues improving this week after a hazy weekend with smoky air from nearby wildfires.

The Northwest Clean Air Agency implemented a burn ban Friday, trying to keep area counties from adding more smoke to the air.

