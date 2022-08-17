Green, scummy water and an unpleasant odor at Campbell Lake outside of Anacortes, also called Lake Campbell, are the result of an algal bloom, according to county officials.
The cyanobacteria blooms in the lake are not at high enough levels to close the lake for all uses, according to Sam Russell, a Skagit County environmental health specialist.
Crews have taken samples at the lake three times this summer.
“Cyanobacteria often form blooms when the conditions are favorable,” Russell said in an email. “Blooms are often seen in standing water in lakes, ponds, ditches, lagoons, or embayments of rivers. Because many cyanobacteria species can regulate their buoyancy, they often rise to the surface of the water to form a surface scum. A scum is a thin oily-looking film that can become several inches thick (and can sometimes look like spilled paint). When conditions are good for a bloom, a lake or pond can change from clear to turbid within just a few days.”
The blooms show up mainly in the summer and fall, when days are long and warm, she said.
While most algal blooms come and go in a few weeks, the one at Lake Campbell has been present for months, according to Tracy Alker, with Skagit County.
The bloom comes with a smell, Russell said.
“It is wet, decaying material. It is common to have an odor associated with any large overgrowth of algae in a waterbody,” she wrote in her email.
Even though extreme toxin levels haven’t been detected, Russell urged caution when using the lake.
Algae can turn toxic quickly and when it might turn toxic can be hard to guess.
“However, toxicity is hard to predict in part because a single species of algae can have toxic and non-toxic strains,” she wrote in her email. “Also a bloom that tests non-toxic one day can turn toxic the next day.”
Signs at the lake let people know current levels.
Red signs mean the lake is closed and yellow signs — like those now posted at Campbell Lake — mean to use caution. The yellow signs mean the lake is open, but not safe for swimming or water skiing, no one should drink the lake water and people and pets should steer clear of the water.
If dogs swim in an algae bloom, they can then lick the algae off their fur and get sick, Russell said.
State officials say “When in doubt, stay out,” Russell said.
Algal bloom isn’t common in all lakes, but it does happen in some every year, she said.
There are steps to help reduce the chance of algal bloom and keep water cleaner, Russell said.
“Each lake’s circumstances are different, but some general steps to prevent lake health from worsening and to reduce a lake’s chances of developing a bloom; clean up pet waste, maintain your septic system to prevent leaks, do not feed water fowl, remove or eliminate the use of fertilizers, wash vehicles away from the lake or storm drains, maintain native vegetation around the lake,” Russell wrote in her email.
