Algal bloom
Green water, filled with algae, is visible just off the boat launch at Campbell Lake. The algae isn’t dangerous enough to close the lake, but area officials still recommend staying out of the water.

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

 

Green, scummy water and an unpleasant odor at Campbell Lake outside of Anacortes, also called Lake Campbell, are the result of an algal bloom, according to county officials.

