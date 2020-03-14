Beginning Tuesday, school will be canceled statewide as authorities attempt to help diminish the spread of COVID-19. The closures affect more than 28,000 students in Skagit County.
Gov. Jay Inslee first closed schools in three most-affected counties earlier in the week. On Friday, Skagit County districts opted to join them, and the governor followed up the same day with an announcement that all schools in the state would close for six weeks.
Students will attend school this Monday, however, as they prepare for an extended leave of absence.
"This is uncharted territory for all of us, and I’m deeply appreciative of the hard work and care our team has demonstrated," Anacortes Schools Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in an email to families Saturday.
Inslee has set out a few guidelines for districts in the state, including helping with child care for health care workers and emergency responders.
Those people need to be able to work, even if their kids are at home, Inslee said.
Another is providing food to families who need it. Wenzel said the Anacortes district will pickup times for food and have the district's transportation department deliver food for weekends.
State testing is canceled for all districts.
School work will be given to students to help them continue learning, but none of the work will be assessed, graded or required.
