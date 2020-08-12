By Briana Alzola
The Anacortes School District is moving forward with its policies and plans to create a more equitable learning environment for all students.
In doing so, it answered the call put forth by a group of alumni now calling itself Anacortes Alumni for Equity. The group asked the district to open up discussion in a public forum so it could ask questions and contribute to the equity work going on at the district.
The board passed its equity policy June 11. Work on that policy started in 2017 and went through several rounds of discussion, community forums and stakeholder meetings before it was adopted.
Policy writing is generally vague, but this one left many questions, Chaelee Dalton, one of the founders of Anacortes Alumni for Equity, said in an interview after the forum. She and other alumni from around the country wanted answers to those questions and to offer the district advice and experiences they’ve had both in Anacortes schools and since moving away.
Dalton graduated in 2015 and went to college in Southern California and spent time in South Korea before going to work as an after-school education in Harlem, New York. She said at her job, conversations about race and equity are expectations, and she is challenged to create curriculum around those conversations.
She wants to help Anacortes schools staff to do just that.
Hannah Swartos, who graduated in 2016, took some gap years to travel around the world and now studies at Western Washington University.
There are so many conversations of equity and race happening at a national level right now, she said. As the alumni were talking, they all discussed the desire to get involved. They found a way to do that after they saw that the School Board here was finalizing its equity policy.
“We saw we could work in and support a community that we all know and that has impacted and shaped us for better or worse,” Swartos said. “It has shaped how we see the world around us and how we see ourselves.
A common theme as the alumni kept meeting was that they learned everything they know about how to talk about and navigate issues of race after they had already left the district. So they want to make sure current students get that knowledge in school, Dalton said.
Members of the alumni group come from all over the country and varied backgrounds. Many are teachers, and several joined both the earlier School Board meeting and the virtual forum, Swartos said.
More than 60 people showed up to the virtual forum the equity policy.
It was a good foundation, where people got to meet other stakeholders and community members also interested in making a difference for students, but there is a lot of work to be done, Dalton said. She said in the future she hopes concerned members of the community have more of a chance to ask questions and interact directly with Superintendent Justin Irish and members of the School Board.
They want to see the equity work continue, especially now as everything already known about education is being reworked, Swartos said. Going into a pandemic can mean a focus on just the basics, but it’s more important than ever to make sure equity issues are addressed, she said.
“This is the perfect opportunity to examine and respond to the deep inequity in schooling and in particular in this district,” Dalton said.
For example, the alumni group wants to see more diversity in hiring and a push to hire people of color, Dalton said. The district has stated they are not in a position to hire anyone right now because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the groundwork can’t begin, she said.
Irish called the big turnout of concerned staff, students, community members and alumni at that forum one of the “biggest gifts” he could receive in his new district.
He thanked them for engaging in an important discussion about racial justice and equity.
Having a diverse group chiming in helps move the conversation forward and helps make sure all questions are answered.
“I am in no way an expert; I’m a learner always,” he said.
Some community members discussed the idea of introducing conversations involving race in kindergarten and for making more of an effort for students to talk about race at school. It should be part of the conversation, one attendee wrote.
Many attendees also cited a need to include the stories of indigenous people into the curriculum. One alumna said she was in Anacortes schools her entire life but didn’t really learn about the Samish people until the last year or so.
“I have a lot of hope that this Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy can be a jumping off point for a system wide audit of practices throughout the district,” AHS alumna Alex Hanesworth wrote.
In addition to an emphasis on local racial history, Hanesworth said the district needs to integrate hiring, training, and disciplinary practices.
“We need to be building ongoing relationships with communities of color that we can outreach to for open positions in the district,” Hanesworth wrote.
Primary sources should come from a variety of places, so students can see things from many perspectives, wrote another attendee.
Another urged the district to do more than talk about issues.
“Students need to be able to see themselves reflected in curriculum and in staffing in order to feel valued and to understand their own complex identities and participate fully within our communities,” Maeve McCracken wrote.
Irish said this was the first of many forums for the district. While staff has been busy working on a plan for what school will look like this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Irish assured attendees that equity work would not be stopped and that their help was needed.
“I can’t do it alone,” he said.
