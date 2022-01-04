Burlington Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan shows off the new paint job on an ambulance the city received from the Central Valley Ambulance Authority in this December 2018 photo. Burlington, Anacortes, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley signed a contract to deliver ambulance services for Skagit County.
Ambulance service in Skagit County will now cost more, as county leaders seek to keep up with rising costs.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners approved the increase Monday.
The cost of being transported by ambulance is increasing by an average of $155 in 2022. This is a 12% increase over 2021 because the approved plan called for 3% annual increases to be applied retroactively to 2017.
There will be further 3% increases annually through at least 2024.
The commissioners discussed this proposal Dec. 21 with EMS Director Josh Pelonio, who said these changes put the county in line with comparable public ambulance services.
At the time, Pelonio said the cost of transporting county residents ranged from $794.10 for minor health emergencies, up to $1,141.88 for more serious medical care — plus $18.55 per mile.
Costs for those who don’t live in Skagit County are about $200 to $400 higher because they do not pay the EMS levy that is part of area property taxes.
The last time fees were increased was in 2017. By setting an annual increase, the county could avoid having to make large increases every few years, he said.
These price increases don’t apply to Medicare or Medicaid patients.
About 83% of ambulance transports involve those on Medicare or Medicaid, meaning the proposed increases fall on the 17% of those with private insurance or who pay themselves.
Four cities within Skagit County, including Anacortes, signed a contract with the county to share the bulk of the county’s ambulance service as of 2019.
Skagit County switch to a fire-based EMS system in 2019, and the four city fire departments agreed to handle over ambulance services from the Central Valley Ambulance Authority, which dissolved. The Anacortes Fire Department, already an ambulance provider for Fidalgo and Guemes islands, took on a new service area east to Best Road and south to La Conner.
