The Anacortes American brought home 14 awards from the annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association contest last week, placing in the top three for General Excellence for the second year in a row.
The American won the third-place award this year for General Excellence, a prestigious award within the industry that compares overall quality of newspapers of similar size. The American won first place in 2018.
Reporter Jacqueline Allison, who now works for the Skagit Valley Herald, also earned second place in the News Writer of the Year category for her work at the American.
“Second place could easily have been first,” one judge wrote. “This reporter digs into stories, offering depth and knowledge.”
Allison earned additional accolades, including a first-place award for an in-depth story on the Dakota Creek/America’s Finest saga, a second-place award for environmental reporting, a third-place award for government reporting on the city’s efforts to settle a stormwater pollution lawsuit and third place for comprehensive coverage for her reporting on the endangered Southern Resident orcas.
Allison was also part of a team that created the second-place award-winning cover for At Home for the Holidays, the American’s holiday publication. Also on the team were Briana Alzola and former reporter Sarah Porter Doyle, each of whom took home prizes of their own.
Doyle earned a second-place award for election reporting for her coverage of Home Rule Skagit and a first-place award for a business feature that focused on the challenges faced by small businesses.
Alzola won a first-place award in feature reporting for her story on the Quick and Dirty race at the annual Waterfront Festival.
She earned a third-place award for education reporting for her story headlined “Hard work, love of words earn spellers victory at the bee,” and a third-place award in health reporting for coverage of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s drug treatment center.
Reporter Richard Walker also brought home awards this year, with a third-place in breaking news involving a house fire and a third-place award for a story on law enforcement’s use of drones.
The awards were announced during the WNPA convention in Olympia on Oct. 11.
