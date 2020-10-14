The Anacortes American staff took home some top prizes in the annual Better Newspaper Contest presented by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.
The American took second-place honors in the General Excellence category.
It was the third year in a row that the newspaper has placed in the top three for the prestigious award within the industry that compares overall quality of newspapers of similar size across Washington.
Reporter Richard Walker earned first place for his news photo of a live firefighter training. He also took home a third-place award in the comprehensive coverage category for his series “City takes on inclusion.”
Former American reporter Monique Merrill took home a third-place award in the short feature category for her story “Parks staff create tables from fallen trees.”
The Better Newspaper Contest awards are usually presented at WNPA's annual convention, but because of the pandemic the awards were announced Friday in a virtual ceremony on YouTube.
The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association was founded in 1887 and is an advocate for community newspapers, freedom of the press and open government. It represents about 75 community newspapers in Washington state.
