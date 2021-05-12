One group of Anacortes students is moving on to the national competition for National History Day after earning a first-place finish at state.
Sidra Marshall, Mara Wolfswinkel and Mailee Hilburn earned the top spot for their junior group performance “Simply Hidden in the Quilt Stitches: The story of how quilt codes led slaves to freedom.” They worked on their project under the leadership of Samuel Guzik.
“It’s crazy,” Sidra said. “I have to keep reminding myself that this is reality and not a dream of some kind.”
Mailee agreed and said it’s nice to see the final project after months of work.
“It’s crazy to see all this work we put in come together and form something,” she said.
The 2020-21 theme for National History Day is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” The students will submit their project this month for the virtual event, and judging is in June.
Guzik said it’s really cool to see the students be rewarded for their hard work. National History Day is a project for students in his class each year, but this year students had to do much of the work outside of class due to COVID-19 and remote learning.
Students don’t have to move on to the competition level and put in the extra work required there.
“I can only take them so far,” Guzik said. “Then, it’s their drive, their fortitude and their creativity that rises to the surface.”
Sidra wrote a song for the performance that was about a broad topic. Then, as the trio started researching, their topic changed from racism around the world to a girl trying to find the path to freedom. As they narrowed their topic and did more research, they were able to focus on one thing.
The Ozella McDaniel Quilt Code started to stand out to the girls. They read the book “Hidden in Plain View” and started learning about how quilt codes worked.
These were symbols and designs that helped guide slaves to safety.
“You can still see quilts with these designs on them,” Mailee said.
Mara said she had never heard of quilt codes before and there was so much to learn.
As they started to tell the story about the codes, they didn’t feel like it could be told without songs. So their roughly 10-minute play has four songs in it, though many more were cut.
The songs help introduce the story and people, and some are based on historic songs sung by slaves, Sidra said.
She said she’s never written music before, so this was an entirely new experience for her. She writes poetry and found she could translate those skills into writing songs.
To film the show, the girls filmed while wearing masks in Mara’s backyard. They are making edits and hopefully adding music before their project is due for nationals.
Placing as a finalist for Anacortes Middle School was Morgan Dickison, for their junior individual performance “The Ultra Project – The Impact on WWII and Today.”
Morgan worked with teacher Molly Robbins on their project and earned a third-place finish. Only the top two in each category moves on to nationals.
