Home prices in Anacortes are still climbing. That’s a simple fact.
What is driving those escalating prices is not so simple.
Here’s a breakdown, according to information from local experts.
One, Anacortes continues to draw urban dwellers for the quality of life that this suburban waterfront community offers.
Two, homes here are still less expensive than the homes those urban dwellers sold, which means the buyers have more cash and are more competitive.
“Anacortes is a target market,” said James Young, director of University of Washington’s Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies. “Where you have more expensive markets like Seattle, Portland and other places, Anacortes is still reasonably priced. It’s a good value for people who want to be close to a city, have nice amenities and be in a nice place. People in the cities can sell their houses for a significant sum of money, which allows them to go in with cash and bid on houses.”
Three, there is more demand than there are homes on the market. Why are more homes not on the market?
“People who would like to sell their houses don’t because where are they going to go?,” said Lana Thompson of Coldwell Banker Bain. “Unless you can afford to buy a house before you sell your house, you could be stuck not having any place to live.”
Four, the cost of building permits and connecting to city utilities also have escalated.
“We can’t even get started building a home until we’ve spent $40,000 or $50,000,” said Scott Irving of Irving Construction, which is now building six homes on B Avenue and 27th Street.
Meanwhile, material costs have soared because of different factors. A winter freeze in Texas stalled the manufacture of the glues and resins used in joists and plywood, Irving said. The 7/16-inch OSB plywood that he paid $13 for last year now costs him $60.
“That’s quite a spread,” he said. And the price of dimensional lumber, the milling of which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has also skyrocketed and fluctuates daily.
What’s it all mean?
The median closing price of a home in Anacortes in May was $645,000, up from $540,478 a year ago, continuing a trend that has seemingly defied the economic constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those numbers have been similarly higher all year. The median closing price in April was $670,000, up from $565,000 in April 2020; in March, $600,200, up from $450,625; in February, $619,350, up from $540,000; and in January, $579,950, up from $524,068.
Just 42 were listed for sale in May, down from 54 in May 2020. There were 40 pending sales, down from 45; and 39 closed sales, up from 32. Throughout the year, there has never been more than a month’s worth of inventory on the market.
“This is the toughest market I’ve seen in my 18 years in real estate,” Thompson said.
There may be some comfort ahead, though it’s a little threadbare. The price of materials for home construction is expected to level off this year.
“I’m trying to keep my eyes open on what’s happening in the future and trying to make good decisions on when we start a build,” Irving said. “It looks to me — what I’m hearing is — toward the end of the summer things will start moderating.”
Ditto for home prices. Thompson said she’s seeing signs of buyer fatigue.
“Buyers are tired of the prices,” she said. “Someone who was looking to upgrade contacted me and said, ‘This market is too crazy for us. We’re just going to step back.’ I think prices will start to level out a little bit.”
Blake Boatman of RE/MAX Gateway agreed.
“It’s been tough — it’s been great for sellers but tough on buyers and the buyers’ agents. Buyers are getting frustrated. They’re getting squeezed out. They’re having to get tougher than they wanted to.”
He added, “I have seen a slight decrease in volume. Instead of houses getting six offers, they’re getting two. That’s an indicator.”
Thompson and Boatman said potential home buyers need to be ready to compete.
Get pre-approved for a loan, not just pre-qualified, and have the lender contact the listing agent on your behalf when you’re ready to make an offer “to make the listing agent feel comfortable that even if you’re putting 3% down or 0% down, you’re preapproved,” Boatman said. “You’ve gone through underwriting pre-approval subject to an appraisal, you’ve been through verification of employment and credit score. Don’t ‘ready, shoot, aim.’ It’s not going to happen, not in this market.”
Then, find a home that is less than your top loan amount so you can raise your offer if necessary.
