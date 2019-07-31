Anacortes Airport will be closed from Aug. 13–15 to complete a fog seal and re-stripe of the runway, taxiway and tie down areas, the Port of Anacortes reported.

Fog seal is an asphalt emulsion that seals narrow cracks, restores the rich black pavement surface color, and helps preserve the underlying pavement structure.

The project will cost $292,000, 90 percent of which will be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the Port of Anacortes. The remaining 10 percent will be shared by the port and the state Department of Transportation.

Anacortes Airport’s runway is 60 feet wide and 3,018 feet long.

