The Anacortes American’s reporting in December on the City of Anacortes’s handling of public notification of contamination at its former water treatment plant was a finalist for the Washington Coalition for Open Government’s 2021 Bunting Award.
George Erb, a journalism instructor at Western Washington University and a member of the coalition’s executive committee, nominated the American for the award. The coalition is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocate for keeping government transparent and accountable to the public.
The Bunting Award recognizes journalists and media outlets for work that uses or advances Washington state’s open government laws, or educates citizens about them. The award honors the memory of the late Ken Bunting, an executive editor and associate publisher of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer who helped found the coalition in 2002.
The Seattle Times will receive the award “for aggressively reporting on the City of Seattle’s mishandling of public records” regarding the city’s management of events leading to the formation of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone.
“After repeatedly running into roadblocks getting public records from the city, The Times sued Seattle,” the coalition wrote. “The newspaper’s objectives were to get the records and to force officials to explain their actions. Also, the possibility of court-imposed penalties might prod the city into taking the state Public Records Act more seriously. City Hall then countersued The Times, a controversial move that it later reversed.”
The American was nominated “for using public records to show that a City of Anacortes cleanup project was costing far more than initially estimated,” the coalition wrote in an announcement about the award. The newspaper reported “that the city’s decision to outsource the project management made the cleanup less transparent not only to the public, but also to the community’s elected officials.”
Through documents obtained through numerous public records requests, the American learned that the mayor and city attorney had given authority to an outside law firm to hire contractors on the city’s behalf and had spent about $1.5 million on contractors’ fees over a two-year period before the public was notified of the contamination. Through interviews, the American learned that City Council members were not thoroughly notified of expenses.
Other nominees for the WCOG award were Erica Barnett of PubliCola, Joy Borkholder of InvestigateWest, Jim Brunner and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times, Wilson Criscione of The Inlander, Josh Farley of the Kitsap Sun, Brian Kelly of the Port Townsend Leader, Melissa Santos of Crosscut, the staff of TVW and Shawn Vestal of The Spokesman-Review.
