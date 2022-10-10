The staff at the Anacortes American earned accolades for writing and design this weekend from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.
The newspaper was judged against other newspapers of similar size across the state.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
The staff at the Anacortes American earned accolades for writing and design this weekend from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.
The newspaper was judged against other newspapers of similar size across the state.
Editor Colette Weeks took home first place in the Business Feature Story category for her story "Harvest at Sea: Sea Cucumbers harvested for niche market."
Reporter Briana Alzola also earned both a first-place and third-place award in the Front Page Design category. Weeks and Alzola shared a second-place win for headline writing.
Alzola also earned second place in Animal Feature Story for her story "Anacortes lab takes 3rd in DockDogs competition" and second place in Sports Feature Story for "Sailing team done for fall, awaits spring."
Former reporter Questen Inghram earned a second-place award for Personality Profile (Short) for his story "Island Portrait: 'The magic of Michael.'"
A team from Skagit Publishing that included Jody Hendrix, Jennifer Brown, John Williams and Duby Petit earned a first-place award in Event/Festival Sections for the 2021 Anacortes Arts Festival guide.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.