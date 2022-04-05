The Anacortes City Council adopted an ordinance Monday that will make official the structure of the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and address the likelihood of a conflict of interest on the panel.
The council approved a committee of three hoteliers, who collect the tax, as well as three members engaged in activities authorized to be funded by lodging tax revenues, such as event organizers.
The conflict of interest language in the ordinance will prevent LTAC members with a financial interest in an entity that could directly benefit from the tax from casting a vote, participating in debate or influencing other members.
Both the structure of the committee and conflict of interest language served as points of debate at Monday’s council meeting, with the council voting to delete a proposed change to the committee’s structure before passing the ordinance.
The proposed change would have reduced membership of hoteliers and people engaged in activities authorized to be funded by lodging tax revenues from three each to two, and added an additional two LTAC members who do not fit those categories, but still benefit from tourism promotion, such as a local business owner.
Pam Allen, former owner of the Anaco Bay Inn, argued that the language of the state code intended for a 50/50 split between hoteliers and people engaged in tourism activities authorized to be funded by revenue received. Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath contended that the language of the draft ordinance regarding changes to the structure wouldn’t result in equal representation for hoteliers.
Don Measamer, the city’s director of planning and community and economic development, hopes to have the committee in place by the end of April to begin work on updating the city’s tourism strategic plan, which plans for the promotion of tourism in Anacortes, the use of lodging tax revenues and items related to tourism activities.
Council member and committee chair Anthony Young, Mayor Matt Miller and Measamer will review applications for the LTAC committee and make recommendations to the council for approval in appointing members, Measamer said.
If an organization or entity wants to apply for use of funds from the lodging tax, they can submit an application from June to September, Measamer said.
“If somebody has an interesting event they want to put on and the lodging tax funds can help them, that might be a good option,” Measamer said.
